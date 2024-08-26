Hostile shelling causes fire in peat bogs in Chernihiv region

In the border community of Snovsk in Chernihiv region, a fire spread to peat bogs due to enemy shelling. This was reported by the Snovsk City Council on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

“Due to the enemy's shelling of the border, dry grass caught fire. Now the fire has spread to peat bogs. Because of this, there is smoke on the territory of Snovshchyna. The fire cannot be extinguished because of the aggressor's shelling. Russia is a terrorist!” the Snovsk City Council said in a statement.

According to the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook, the Russian army attacked five villages in four border communities in Chernihiv region during the day on August 25: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska, and Horodnyanska.

Novhorod-Siverska community: five explosions (arriving, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Bohdanove village; two explosions (arriving, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Hremiak village.

Semenivka community: one explosion (arrival, probably the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV) in the direction of Karpovychi village.

Snovska community: three explosions (arrival, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the direction of Khrinivka village.

Horodnyanska community: one explosion (arrival, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the direction of Polissia village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

