Hostile shelling causes fire in peat bogs in Chernihiv region

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Hostile shelling causes fire in peat bogs in Chernihiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29211 views

Due to shelling, a fire broke out in peat bogs in the Snovska community of Chernihiv region. During the day, Russian troops attacked five villages in four border communities in Chernihiv region.

In the border community of Snovsk in Chernihiv region, a fire spread to peat bogs due to enemy shelling. This was reported by the Snovsk City Council on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

“Due to the enemy's shelling of the border, dry grass caught fire. Now the fire has spread to peat bogs. Because of this, there is smoke on the territory of Snovshchyna. The fire cannot be extinguished because of the aggressor's shelling. Russia is a terrorist!” the Snovsk City Council said in a statement.

According to the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook, the Russian army attacked five villages in four border communities in Chernihiv region during the day on August 25: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska, and Horodnyanska.

Novhorod-Siverska community: five explosions (arriving, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Bohdanove village; two explosions (arriving, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Hremiak village.

Semenivka community: one explosion (arrival, probably the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV) in the direction of Karpovychi village.

Snovska community: three explosions (arrival, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the direction of Khrinivka village.

Horodnyanska community: one explosion (arrival, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the direction of Polissia village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russia shelled 6 communities in Sumy region: 60 explosions during the night and morning26.08.24, 11:44 • 23013 views

Julia Shramko

War Crimes and emergencies

