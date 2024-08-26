Russia shelled 6 communities in Sumy region: 60 explosions during the night and morning

Russian troops fired 21 times at the border areas of Sumy region at night and in the morning of August 26. 60 explosions were recorded. The Russian army fired at 6 communities in the region using UAVs, FPV drones, mortars and artillery. UNN reports this with reference to Sumy RMA.

Details

According to reports, Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Berezivska, Esmanska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy carried out an air strike by a UAV (3 explosions), fired at the community with artillery (9 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions), an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion), and an FPV drone attack was recorded (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: Russians conducted an air strike on the CAB (2 explosions) and conducted artillery shelling (11 explosions).

Bilopilska community: an air strike by the Ukrainian military (1 explosion), the enemy also used mortars (5 explosions).

Berezivska community: Russians carried out an air strike on the CAB (3 explosions).

Esman community: an air strike by the KAB was carried out (7 explosions).

Khotyn community: KAB air strike (3 explosions).

