Power facilities damaged in Sumy region: more than 34 thousand consumers without electricity

In addition to the general situation in Ukraine, the enemy damaged numerous energy facilities in Sumy region. As of 10 a.m. on August 26, more than 34,000 consumer metering points (213 settlements, 19 of them partially) were without electricity distribution as a result of Russia's armed aggression - Sumyoblenergo said in a statement.



Reportedly, the most affected energy facilities are in Hlukhiv, Bilopil, Seredina-Bud, Yampil, Velykopysariv, Sumy, Krasnopil, and Putivl communities.

It is noted that specialists are doing everything to return light to every home. However, in some areas, the visits are life-threatening and cannot be carried out without the approval of the military and local authorities.

In general, it is reported that more than 246,000 consumer metering points in Sumy region are temporarily without electricity due to the emergency shutdowns.