russian tankers continue to supply LNG to EU ports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102482 views

russian tankers continue to deliver liquefied natural gas to European ports such as Zeebrugge in Belgium, providing funding for the russian military despite the sanctions.

russian tankers continue to supply LNG to EU ports

Business with russian LNG is booming in the EU. This is reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

The business with russian liquefied natural gas in the EU is booming, providing new funds for putin's military needs.

In particular, the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium has become a regular berthing site for tankers, including the Christophe de Margerie, which transports liquefied natural gas (LNG) from russia.

According to reports, 15 russian Arc7 tankers regularly deliver LNG to European ports, choosing routes through the winter months. One of these tankers is owned by oligarch gennadiy timchenko, who has already been sanctioned by the EU.

Despite the sanctions, LNG tankers continue to supply European ports, bringing russia at least 30 million euros for each delivery.

16.11.23, 04:42 • 59383 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Belgium
