Russian tactics on the Liman direction are outdated: what is the advantage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians continue to use outdated tactics of mechanized assaults in the Liman sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are effectively countering the attacks and have an advantage in drones, but lack personnel.
In the Liman sector in Donetsk region, Russians continue to use outdated tactics of mechanized assaults to try to break through the first line of defense. However, the Ukrainian military is effectively stopping these attacks. The main problem for the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains the lack of personnel.
Colonel Pavlo Yurchuk, commander of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Yurchyk explained that the enemy's tactics on the battlefield are standard. The enemy is trying to break the first line of defense.
The enemy is simply trying to fly in, slip through minefields, through fences, fly into our positions, land at least some infantry, gain a foothold and further build up this infantry component in our positions, continuing to move in small groups along the forest belts
He added that where the enemy succeeds, our defenders face problems.
Where it failed, almost all of these mechanized assaults and columns were repelled in our brigade's zone. After the enemy lost about 150 pieces of equipment in our line, he gave up mechanized assaults
What determines the activity of the RF
Mr. Yurchuk noted that no new units were detected in the strip.
The enemy receives regular replenishment of the units that are currently on the contact line with us. That is, they regularly, weekly, monthly receive new forces. Once a week - about a hundred soldiers, once a month it can be up to a thousand. This is how they replenish the units that are directly on the front line
How often does our military use FPV on fiber optics
In fact, 80-90% of equipment is destroyed by drones and artillery. We have started using fiber-optic FPV systems relatively recently, but we have already had some successes
He also noted that the Russians do not outnumber the Ukrainian Armed Forces in drone strike systems.
I would say that at the moment we are to some extent outnumbering the enemy in terms of the number and effectiveness of strike systems
What problems our fighters are facing
I am not at all inclined to reduce all the problems to a lack of ammunition, let alone drones. There are no problems with drones at all, and there are not as many problems with ammunition as people used to think
According to him, the main problem is the limited replenishment of personnel.
To hold the contact line more securely, we need more people. But I would emphasize that even if we had thousands of soldiers, we would still not use human resources against human resources to the extent that the Russians do
To recap
UNN told how the new tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduce the combat capability of the Russian army.