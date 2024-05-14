Russian strikes on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 20

As a result of another hostile attack on residential areas of Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 20 civilians, including three children, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 14, at about 16:10, the Russian military launched air strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

One of the aircraft munitions hit a high-rise building.

Another hit was in a garage near another multi-storey residential building. At least 15 garages caught fire.

"20 people were injured and suffered acute stress reactions. Among them are 6 men, 11 women and three children - two girls aged 12 and 8, as well as a 12-year-old boy," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, civilian cars and garages, at least 20 residential and non-residential buildings, including a shopping center, an educational institution, shops, etc. were damaged. Windows at the entrance of one of the metro stations were smashed.

Add

The Russian army has previously fired a D-30 UMPB (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm caliber) at the city. All services continue to work at the sites of enemy attacks.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.