Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of victims increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 4 people were injured: 3 women and 1 man. Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, posted photos of the aftermath of the attack and provided contacts for assistance.
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of an enemy attack has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"The number of victims has increased to 4 people - three women and one man. All of them are receiving emergency medical care," said Fedorov.
According to the head of the RMA, anyone who needs help is welcome to apply:
city call center:
15-80
(050) 414 15 80
(067) 656 15 80
Zaporizhzhia RMA hotline:
+38 0800 503 508
In addition, Fedorov posted a photo of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA reported two attacks by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. One person was wounded in the attack, buildings were damaged, and utilities are working on the spot.