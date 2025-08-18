Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 30

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
02:38 PM • 13285 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 34632 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 30396 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 40472 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 33608 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 107462 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 104356 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58941 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 75295 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80191 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.5m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 100615 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 87617 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 79278 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 28910 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 18979 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 34691 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 40530 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 79736 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 101065 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 107508 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 66386 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 58902 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 92268 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 78612 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 143963 views
Actual
Hryvnia
The Guardian
Fox News
Truth Social
Oil

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to 30 people. All injured are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 30

The number of victims of today's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30 people. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 30 people

- the message says.

Fedorov also noted that all victims are provided with the necessary medical care.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 18, three people died and 20 were injured. Among the victims is a 17-year-old boy, many of the wounded are in serious condition.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia