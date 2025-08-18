Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 30

The number of victims of today's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30 people. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 30 people - the message says.

Fedorov also noted that all victims are provided with the necessary medical care.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 18, three people died and 20 were injured. Among the victims is a 17-year-old boy, many of the wounded are in serious condition.