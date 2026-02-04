Russian strike on market in Druzhkivka: number of casualties doubled

The number of injured in the Russian attack on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, has risen to 15. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

At least seven people aged 43 to 81 died. 15 people aged 50 to 72 were injured. - Filashkin reported.

According to him, all injured are receiving the necessary medical care. All responsible services are working on site.

We are meticulously documenting all consequences of this crime. Everyone will be held accountable! - summarized the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

This morning, Russians shelled a market in Druzhkivka with cluster munitions. As a result of the Russian shelling with cluster munitions, at least 7 people died and 8 more were injured.