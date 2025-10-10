Russian strike on Kyiv: train intervals reduced on two metro lines

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
06:38 AM • 3280 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3930 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17830 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39513 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32761 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39642 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41519 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67760 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62720 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 28128 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 18449 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 18302 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 33860 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 18659 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 14887 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55202 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 67746 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62707 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 52235 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 83312 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55218 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 25217 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 39506 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 55967 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 69613 views
Actual
The New York Times
Brent Crude
The Washington Post
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russian strike on Kyiv: train intervals reduced on two metro lines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Train intervals have been reduced on the "red" and "blue" lines. The "green" line stopped due to a train breakdown at the "Palats Sportu" station.

Russian strike on Kyiv: train intervals reduced on two metro lines

In the capital's subway, the intervals between trains on the "red" and "blue" lines have been reduced. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Metro.

Details

Waiting time for a train on the "red" line:

  • Akademmistechko - Lisova - 6 min;
    • Lisova - Akademmistechko - 3:15 min;

      Train movement on the "green" line has not changed yet: trains run every 6 minutes between Syrets - Vydubychi stations.

      On the "blue" line - 3 min.

      In case of an air raid alert, all stations operate as shelters.

      It is also reported that the "green" metro line stopped due to a train breakdown at "Palats Sportu" station.

      Recall

      After the night Russian attack on October 10, Kyiv's public transport is operating with interruptions. Due to the lack of electricity, some trolleybus and tram routes are temporarily not running.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyKyiv
      Electricity
      Kyiv Metro
      Kyiv