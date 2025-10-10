Russian strike on Kyiv: train intervals reduced on two metro lines

In the capital's subway, the intervals between trains on the "red" and "blue" lines have been reduced. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Metro.

Waiting time for a train on the "red" line:

Akademmistechko - Lisova - 6 min;

Lisova - Akademmistechko - 3:15 min;

Train movement on the "green" line has not changed yet: trains run every 6 minutes between Syrets - Vydubychi stations.

On the "blue" line - 3 min.

In case of an air raid alert, all stations operate as shelters.

It is also reported that the "green" metro line stopped due to a train breakdown at "Palats Sportu" station.

After the night Russian attack on October 10, Kyiv's public transport is operating with interruptions. Due to the lack of electricity, some trolleybus and tram routes are temporarily not running.