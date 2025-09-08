Russian strike on Kyiv: rescuers completed their work and helped the victims

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv following the Russian strike on September 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers at the strike site cleared and removed over 360 tons of debris and building structures. Approximately 130 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment were involved in the work.

Psychologists also provided assistance to 171 people.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported fatalities, injuries, numerous fires, and destruction.

In addition, the death of two people - a young woman and her two-month-old son - has been confirmed.