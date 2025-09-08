Russian strike on Kyiv: rescuers completed their work and helped the victims

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 170 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 7166 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 14348 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 19630 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 24962 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39108 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 60938 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75326 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79693 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 125246 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
50%
753mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 5854 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 25525 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 24302 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 27085 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 13827 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 27518 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 24638 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 25858 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 125211 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 106792 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 27518 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 26934 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 31843 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 63696 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 120987 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook

Russian strike on Kyiv: rescuers completed their work and helped the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district following the Russian strike on September 7. Over 360 tons of debris have been removed, and 171 people received psychological assistance.

Russian strike on Kyiv: rescuers completed their work and helped the victims

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv following the Russian strike on September 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers at the strike site cleared and removed over 360 tons of debris and building structures. Approximately 130 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment were involved in the work.

Psychologists also provided assistance to 171 people.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported fatalities, injuries, numerous fires, and destruction.

In addition, the death of two people - a young woman and her two-month-old son - has been confirmed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv