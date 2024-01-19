Russian strike on Kherson: woman killed, 16-year-old boy wounded

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101865 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112553 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142685 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139482 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177333 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284361 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178266 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 39894 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72512 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32280 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 42578 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62032 views
11:46 AM • 101865 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261939 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62032 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107278 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107246 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123323 views
Russian strike on Kherson: woman killed, 16-year-old boy wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29879 views

A 16-year-old boy was wounded and a woman was killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The boy is currently hospitalized.

Today, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Kherson in Dniprovsky district. It is also known that a woman was killed. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of today's hostile shelling of Kherson by Russian occupation forces, a 16-year-old boy was wounded.

His left leg was injured. He is currently hospitalized and doctors are preparing him for an urgent surgery.

In addition, a four-story building was damaged. Rescuers found the body of a woman in one of the apartments. The victim was about 50 years old.

Recall

About an hour ago it was reportedthat Russian occupants were shelling Kherson. Explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city. 

Russians fired 413 shells in Kherson region overnight: three people wounded19.01.24, 08:23 • 31633 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

