Russian strike on Kherson: woman killed, 16-year-old boy wounded

Today, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Kherson in Dniprovsky district. It is also known that a woman was killed. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of today's hostile shelling of Kherson by Russian occupation forces, a 16-year-old boy was wounded.

His left leg was injured. He is currently hospitalized and doctors are preparing him for an urgent surgery.

In addition, a four-story building was damaged. Rescuers found the body of a woman in one of the apartments. The victim was about 50 years old.

Recall

About an hour ago it was reportedthat Russian occupants were shelling Kherson. Explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city.

Russians fired 413 shells in Kherson region overnight: three people wounded