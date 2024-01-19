Russians fired 413 shells in Kherson region overnight: three people wounded

Over the past day, January 18, Kherson region suffered 67 attacks by Russian troops, three people were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 67 attacks, firing 413 shells from mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 11 shells at the city of Kherson. Three people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements and critical infrastructure facilities.

Addendum

In Kherson region, explosive experts neutralized remnants of Russian X-101 cruise missile. A warhead weighing 400 kg was found.