Russian strike on Kharkiv suburb: four people injured

Today, on September 7, during the Russian attack on Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped an unexploded ordnance on a residential building. Four local residents were injured. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Kharkiv and its suburbs came under enemy fire. (...) In the village of Mala Danylivka, the enemy hit a private house. A fire also started. Four local residents were injured. They suffered an acute stress reaction - law enforcement officials said.

There were also hits in Kharkiv. One of the bombs hit the territory of a private enterprise, where a fire also broke out.

So far, there has been no information about any injuries. Police investigative teams, explosives experts, forensic experts, rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the National Police summarized.

Recall

On the afternoon of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the outskirts of the city. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were hits in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts.