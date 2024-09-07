Russian strike on Kharkiv suburb: four people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops dropped an unexploded ordnance on a residential building in Mala Danylivka, injuring 4 local residents. In Kharkiv, an aerial bomb hits a private enterprise, causing a fire.
Today, on September 7, during the Russian attack on Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped an unexploded ordnance on a residential building. Four local residents were injured. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.
Details
Kharkiv and its suburbs came under enemy fire. (...) In the village of Mala Danylivka, the enemy hit a private house. A fire also started. Four local residents were injured. They suffered an acute stress reaction
There were also hits in Kharkiv. One of the bombs hit the territory of a private enterprise, where a fire also broke out.
So far, there has been no information about any injuries. Police investigative teams, explosives experts, forensic experts, rescuers and medics are working at the scene.
Criminal proceedings have been opened over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine
Recall
On the afternoon of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the outskirts of the city. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were hits in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts.