Russian strike on Kharkiv: RMA confirms death of woman
Kyiv • UNN
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in Kharkiv as a result of Russian strikes that destroyed at least two private homes.
In Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, a woman was killed and a man was injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed, UNN reports.
According to him, at least two private houses were destroyed.
The cleanup is ongoing.
