Russian strike on Kharkiv: RMA confirms death of woman

In Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, a woman was killed and a man was injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed, UNN reports.

A woman died in Kharkiv as a result of occupants' strikes. 78-year-old man suffers acute stress reaction - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at least two private houses were destroyed.

The cleanup is ongoing.

Russians attacked Kharkiv, preliminary with KAB, a fire broke out - RMA