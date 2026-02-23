$43.270.01
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 6356 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 19443 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 39689 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 38365 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 44284 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 42101 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49420 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 54848 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43415 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Russian strike on Kharkiv in the morning leaves two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

In the morning, Kharkiv was shelled in the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. A 55-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman suffered from an acute stress reaction.

Russian strike on Kharkiv in the morning leaves two injured

Kharkiv came under enemy shelling this morning, a man was injured, and a woman suffered an acute stress reaction, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. Currently, two people are known to have been injured: a 55-year-old man was wounded, and a 70-year-old woman suffered acute stress.

- Syniehubov reported.

Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the RMA, 8 settlements were subjected to enemy attacks. "As a result of the shelling, two people were injured. A 44-year-old woman was injured in the village of Pechenihy; a 69-year-old man was injured in the village of Podoly, Kurylivka community," Syniehubov noted.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv