Russian strike on Kharkiv in the morning leaves two injured

Kharkiv came under enemy shelling this morning, a man was injured, and a woman suffered an acute stress reaction, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. Currently, two people are known to have been injured: a 55-year-old man was wounded, and a 70-year-old woman suffered acute stress. - Syniehubov reported.

Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the RMA, 8 settlements were subjected to enemy attacks. "As a result of the shelling, two people were injured. A 44-year-old woman was injured in the village of Pechenihy; a 69-year-old man was injured in the village of Podoly, Kurylivka community," Syniehubov noted.

