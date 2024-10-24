Russian shelling of the Pokrovska community: the number of victims is growing
Three civilians died as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovske community in Donetsk region. Over the past day, the occupants fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region, wounding at least three people.
In Donetsk region, three people were killed as a result of today's Russian shelling of the Pokrovske community. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
According to Filashkin, two men aged 58 and 65 were killed in Zelene, and three houses were damaged.
A 63-year-old woman died in Dachanske. A house was also damaged.
Pokrovsk and its surroundings are a constant target for Russians. Do not endanger yourselves! Evacuate!
Addendum
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.