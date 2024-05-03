Russian shelling damages infrastructure in Kherson region, wounds a man

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements, including Kherson, damaging educational institutions, public utilities, warehouses, port infrastructure and a gas pipeline, and injuring one person, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Kizomys, Stanislav, Veletynske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Olhivka, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements.

Two multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses, educational institutions, a communal infrastructure facility, a shop, garages and warehouses, outbuildings, vehicles, port infrastructure and a gas pipeline were damaged. One person was injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin said on Telegram.

