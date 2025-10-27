$41.900.00
Russian schoolchildren will immerse themselves in school life during World War II - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1980 views

Russian schools will recreate the educational process of World War II, teaching schoolchildren how to use a slide rule and a pen. This initiative is part of the Kremlin's strategy to militarize childhood.

Russian schoolchildren will immerse themselves in school life during World War II - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian schools will recreate the educational process of the Second World War. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that schoolchildren will be taught to use a slide rule and a pen with an inkwell - allegedly for "immersion in the school life of the period of the Great Patriotic War." Such a lesson will take place as part of the "teachers of victory" project.

Such initiatives are part of the Kremlin's strategy to militarize childhood. The Russian authorities continue to build a culture of worship of the "great victory", turning the school into an instrument of ideological education

- the message says.

The CCD indicates that such a "history lesson" has nothing to do with understanding the events of the Second World War: under the guise of "memory of the war," children are taught to perceive armed aggression as the natural state of their state, and military service as a life ideal.

"In a normal society, education opens the way for children to the future - to knowledge, technology. The Russian education system, on the contrary, drags them into a past built on lies and military hysteria. And, perhaps, it is precisely this that deprives its children of a decent future," the CCD summarized.

Recall

Russia allocated 1.5 billion rubles for propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories, calling the war against Ukraine "the return of lands."

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"25.09.25, 03:39 • 3944 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine