Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the "destruction of a military echelon" in Sumy - NSDC CCD

Russian propaganda resources are spreading another fake about the alleged destruction of a "military echelon" in Sumy. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the alleged "destruction of a military echelon" in Sumy. In fact, on April 14, the Russian army attacked a passenger train in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with strike drones. There were half an hour left before departure, so there were no people in the carriage yet," the statement reads.

Due to the morning shelling by the Russian Federation in the Chernihiv region, some trains will not run.

It is reported that propagandists used photos from the scene of the strike in Chernihiv region for a fake, passing them off as an alleged "military echelon" in Sumy.

"The purpose of such fakes is to justify the terrorist attack on a civilian infrastructure facility. This is another evidence that the Russians do not want peace and choose any civilian objects as their targets: hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings or passenger trains," the CPD said.

