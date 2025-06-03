Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Medinsky's meeting with Umerov before the negotiations in Istanbul
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propaganda is spreading false information about Umerov's meeting with Medinsky. The Center for Counteracting Disinformation refuted the fakes about "closed agreements" and the preparation of the Russian Federation for an information attack.
Russian propaganda has launched an information attack against the Ukrainian negotiating team, spreading false information about an alleged "personal meeting" between Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Details
The report said that Medinsky publicly stated about an alleged "bilateral meeting" with Umerov before the talks in Istanbul. At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation denied this information.
In fact, the meeting took place in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who acted as an intermediary. Statements about alleged "closed agreements" reached at this meeting are a manipulation aimed at undermining confidence in the Ukrainian negotiating team.
In addition, ru-propaganda is preparing a two-vector information attack:
- inside Ukraine
fakes with elements of conspiracy and assumptions about "personal
connections" of representatives of the Ukrainian delegation with Russians will be spread;
- messages will be spread to the Western
audience that Ukraine is allegedly deliberately delaying
the negotiations, while Russia is allegedly ready for peace.
Russia's goal is to replace reality and impose a narrative in which the aggressor poses as a "peacemaker," the Center said.
Reference
The Center for Countering Disinformation is a structure under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, created to identify and neutralize information threats.
Let's remind
Ukraine has repeatedly stated that russia is evading meaningful peace talks, continuing hostilities and information attacks.