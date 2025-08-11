$41.390.07
Russian propaganda intensifies with fakes about Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting - NSDC CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC CPD) predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, the exchange of prisoners, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.

Russian propaganda intensifies with fakes about Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting - NSDC CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, writes UNN.

The Center predicts that in the second half of August, Russian propaganda, before and after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, will intensify a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the negotiation process and Ukraine's participation in it.

- this is stated in the message of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

In particular, according to the CPD, "it is expected that hostile propagandists will try to spread manipulative narratives about Ukraine's alleged unwillingness to negotiate peace, blocking and delaying negotiations, that Europe is allegedly unable to resolve security issues without Russia's participation, that Ukraine has 'finally lost sovereignty', etc.".

Kremlin uses Alaska summit to split US and Europe - ISW11.08.25, 07:48 • 1970 views

In addition, according to the report, the continuation of the Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the prisoner exchange process is expected. "The enemy will continue to launch false messages about Ukraine's alleged 'selective approach' or 'lack of political will to exchange,'" the CPD noted.

It is also predicted that attempts to escalate an information threat from Belarus and information attacks in Moldova ahead of the elections will intensify.

"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in Alaska11.08.25, 04:59 • 3244 views

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Moldova