Russian oil volumes at sea increased by a fifth in three months - Bloomberg

Russia is trying to deliver oil cargo under US sanctions, with the volume of oil at sea increasing by a fifth in three months. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, although Russia maintains supply volumes at more than 3 million barrels per day, unloading cargo has proven to be more difficult. The average voyage time from loading to unloading for the flagship ESPO crude oil from the port of Kozmino on the Pacific coast to Chinese ports has increased to more than 12 days for vessels loaded in November of this year.

This is more than the average of just over eight days for tankers making voyages in August, Bloomberg reports.

The delays led to a sharp increase in the volume of Russian oil on tankers at sea, which exceeded 180 million barrels at the end of November. This is 21% more than in the last three months, the publication says.

