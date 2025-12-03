$42.330.01
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 19202 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 18313 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 30487 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 69312 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 47131 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37954 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33546 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59296 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 56066 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Russian oil volumes at sea increased by a fifth in three months - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Russia is struggling to deliver oil under US sanctions, which has led to a 21% increase in oil volumes at sea in three months. The average voyage time for the flagship ESPO crude to Chinese ports has increased to over 12 days.

Russian oil volumes at sea increased by a fifth in three months - Bloomberg

Russia is trying to deliver oil cargo under US sanctions, with the volume of oil at sea increasing by a fifth in three months. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, although Russia maintains supply volumes at more than 3 million barrels per day, unloading cargo has proven to be more difficult. The average voyage time from loading to unloading for the flagship ESPO crude oil from the port of Kozmino on the Pacific coast to Chinese ports has increased to more than 12 days for vessels loaded in November of this year.

This is more than the average of just over eight days for tankers making voyages in August, Bloomberg reports.

The delays led to a sharp increase in the volume of Russian oil on tankers at sea, which exceeded 180 million barrels at the end of November. This is 21% more than in the last three months, the publication says.

More than 180 million barrels of Russian oil are stored in tankers, which is 21% more than at the end of August this year.

Turkey sharply cut imports of flagship Russian Urals oil - Reuters12/2/25, 9:31 AM • 3458 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Bloomberg L.P.
China