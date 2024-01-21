Russian oil terminal attacked by SBU drones shut down - sources

Sources of UNN confirmed that the Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia, attacked by SBU drones, has stopped working.

Details

According to UNN sources, this terminal is one of the newest and most important in Russia. It works for export, but also supplies fuel for the Russian military.

After the SBU attack, all the tankers that were near the terminal moved far out to sea. Their loading was disrupted.

This SBU attack caused not only significant material but also image damage to Russia. Russia's vaunted air defense system has demonstrated its leakiness. According to our sources, the Russians are forced to redeploy even more air defense systems from the front to protect the rear -said the UNN source.

Earlier it was reportedthat a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region of Russia.

Sources told the journalist of UNN that the attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.

Bloomberg wrote that the Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal in the Leningrad region was shut down as a result of a nighttime drone attack.