Russian offensive in Sumy region stopped: desertion and losses exhaust the enemy - Kovalenko

The advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped due to desertion and personnel losses. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

As I said, in the Sumy region, Russian assault troops are running out of steam due to losses and desertion. Their free and quantitative advance in the border area has encountered quality resistance and has been stopped as of today. - he wrote.

Kovalenko added that parts of the Russian military are deserting even in the territory of the Kursk region, in the rear of Lgov (Orlovsky district of the Russian Federation) and Rylsk, where they are brought for further transfer across the border.

Supplement

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped as of this week, and the line of combat contact has been stabilized. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are successfully using the tactics of active defense and liberating Ukrainian land in the border areas of Sumy region.