Russian occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in penal colony on false murder charges

Photo: Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers sentenced a defender of Mariupol to 22 years in a penal colony. This refers to Valeriy Yeremeyev, reports UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The so-called "court" of the Russian occupiers stated that the Ukrainian serviceman shot a man in a car, believing that he allegedly had "pro-Russian views."

At the same time, there was no independent examination. The occupiers also did not allow independent lawyers and did not publish any evidence that could confirm the accusations.

Valeriy Yeremeyev was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime correctional colony - the city council stated.

The city council also clarified that all sentences against Mariupol defenders are handed down with one goal - to discredit Ukrainian defenders and accuse them of destroying the city, distorting reality.

It was the Russian military who invaded the territory of Ukraine in 2022 and completely blockaded Mariupol. For almost three months, the city's residents had no water, food, medicine, and no opportunity to evacuate. Russian occupiers constantly shelled the city, destroying not only critical infrastructure facilities, but also thousands of residential buildings, hospitals, and schools where peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding. According to preliminary estimates, at least more than 22,000 civilians died, including children - the statement says.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian security forces carried out a large-scale raid, involving more than 90 people, including the St. Petersburg police. The occupiers are trying to intimidate local residents so that they are loyal to the Russian authorities and do not show their dissatisfaction with the existing state of affairs.