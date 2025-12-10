Russian occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in penal colony on false murder charges

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 512 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about how children, returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation, are being reintegrated.
12:48 PM • 1512 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 4364 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 6458 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 9166 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16737 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 15408 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26634 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41362 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40771 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 29446 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 18217 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 16302 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 6918 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 10941 views
Publications
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 4342 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16732 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 29600 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 66810 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 51206 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 922 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 1278 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 3746 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 16413 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 19056 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Tor missile system

Russian occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in penal colony on false murder charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The occupiers sentenced Valeriy Yeremeyev to 22 years in a strict regime penal colony, accusing him of shooting a man. The verdict was handed down without independent examination, lawyers, or an evidence base.

Russian occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in penal colony on false murder charges
Photo: Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers sentenced a defender of Mariupol to 22 years in a penal colony. This refers to Valeriy Yeremeyev, reports UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The so-called "court" of the Russian occupiers stated that the Ukrainian serviceman shot a man in a car, believing that he allegedly had "pro-Russian views."

At the same time, there was no independent examination. The occupiers also did not allow independent lawyers and did not publish any evidence that could confirm the accusations.

Valeriy Yeremeyev was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime correctional colony

- the city council stated.

The city council also clarified that all sentences against Mariupol defenders are handed down with one goal - to discredit Ukrainian defenders and accuse them of destroying the city, distorting reality.

It was the Russian military who invaded the territory of Ukraine in 2022 and completely blockaded Mariupol. For almost three months, the city's residents had no water, food, medicine, and no opportunity to evacuate. Russian occupiers constantly shelled the city, destroying not only critical infrastructure facilities, but also thousands of residential buildings, hospitals, and schools where peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding. According to preliminary estimates, at least more than 22,000 civilians died, including children

- the statement says.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian security forces carried out a large-scale raid, involving more than 90 people, including the St. Petersburg police. The occupiers are trying to intimidate local residents so that they are loyal to the Russian authorities and do not show their dissatisfaction with the existing state of affairs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine