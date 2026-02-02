Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to Putin

Residents of occupied Mariupol have recorded an open video address to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They accuse the leadership of the so-called "DPR" of corruption, arbitrary rule, and complete inability to govern the city. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the address, Mariupol residents directly state: the city, which suffered significant destruction as a result of the war, is effectively left to its own devices.

Of more than 650 destroyed residential buildings, only 76 have been rebuilt to compensate residents. Approximately 20,000 families are on the waiting list for housing, and more than 7,000 people cannot even register due to bureaucratic and legal obstacles. Some of the houses that are formally "subject to restoration" have not been repaired for the fourth year. And only newcomers from the Russian Federation can afford housing in new mortgage-backed homes. - the CPD quotes Mariupol residents.

It is indicated that basic living conditions are simultaneously deteriorating: water shortages, high utility tariffs, non-payment of which can lead to loss of housing. At the same time, food and medicine prices are 2-3 times higher than in Russian regions.

Mariupol is being tried to be made a showcase of the "Russian world", but the occupiers simply leave no place for local people - the message says.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, a systematic scheme is in operation for the redistribution of property that Russian entrepreneurs restored after 2022 at their own expense. After the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remains undefined, and the property is transferred to loyal structures.

Occupiers plan to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history - Mariupol City Council