Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to Putin

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 11776 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 23602 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 42386 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 28091 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 35815 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 27683 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 45789 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 61527 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 39163 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36379 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−20°
1.1m/s
80%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech presidentFebruary 1, 07:55 PM • 6164 views
12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with minersFebruary 1, 08:52 PM • 6672 views
Political blackmail scandal: Czech Foreign Minister plans to ignore President Pavel and his officeFebruary 1, 09:07 PM • 4184 views
Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'February 1, 09:48 PM • 6838 views
Not Greenland: Trump 'jokingly' named the future 51st state12:39 AM • 4848 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 61746 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 89571 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 66373 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 73299 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 73963 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 20186 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 31076 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 33579 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 36335 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 38281 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Residents of temporarily occupied Mariupol recorded an open video address to Putin. They accuse the leadership of the so-called "DPR" of corruption, arbitrariness, and complete inability to govern the city.

Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to Putin

Residents of occupied Mariupol have recorded an open video address to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They accuse the leadership of the so-called "DPR" of corruption, arbitrary rule, and complete inability to govern the city. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the address, Mariupol residents directly state: the city, which suffered significant destruction as a result of the war, is effectively left to its own devices.

Of more than 650 destroyed residential buildings, only 76 have been rebuilt to compensate residents. Approximately 20,000 families are on the waiting list for housing, and more than 7,000 people cannot even register due to bureaucratic and legal obstacles. Some of the houses that are formally "subject to restoration" have not been repaired for the fourth year. And only newcomers from the Russian Federation can afford housing in new mortgage-backed homes.

- the CPD quotes Mariupol residents.

It is indicated that basic living conditions are simultaneously deteriorating: water shortages, high utility tariffs, non-payment of which can lead to loss of housing. At the same time, food and medicine prices are 2-3 times higher than in Russian regions.

Mariupol is being tried to be made a showcase of the "Russian world", but the occupiers simply leave no place for local people

- the message says.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, a systematic scheme is in operation for the redistribution of property that Russian entrepreneurs restored after 2022 at their own expense. After the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remains undefined, and the property is transferred to loyal structures.

Occupiers plan to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history - Mariupol City Council31.01.26, 16:22 • 3746 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Mariupol