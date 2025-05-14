Russian missile strike on Sumy: City Council reports two dead and 6 injured

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the Sumy community, two people died and six were injured, the Sumy City Council reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Missile strike on the Sumy community. As a result of the Russian attack on an industrial facility: two people died, six were injured, two of them in serious condition. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims - reported in the Sumy City Council in Telegram.

Earlier

It was reported that Russian troops launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in the Sumy community, it was known that one person died and seven were injured.