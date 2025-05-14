Russian missile strike on Sumy: City Council reports two dead and 6 injured

$41.500.04
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 242 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14021 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13249 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13687 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42403 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44722 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68102 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60915 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66563 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 14043 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42426 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60822 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 65003 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79304 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4082 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17176 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22208 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33481 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58883 views
FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Russian missile strike on Sumy: City Council reports two dead and 6 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Russian forces launched a missile strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy community. As a result of the attack, two people died and six were injured.

Russian missile strike on Sumy: City Council reports two dead and 6 injured

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the Sumy community, two people died and six were injured, the Sumy City Council reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Missile strike on the Sumy community. As a result of the Russian attack on an industrial facility: two people died, six were injured, two of them in serious condition. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims

- reported in the Sumy City Council in Telegram.

Earlier

It was reported that Russian troops launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in the Sumy community, it was known that one person died and seven were injured.

Julia Shramko

