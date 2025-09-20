Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region caused power outages: consequences shown

$41.250.05
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 8632 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 31482 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 42459 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 45341 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 39372 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 47310 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 59670 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33292 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 48441 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 23842 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The AtlanticSeptember 20, 04:38 AM • 23005 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhotoSeptember 20, 04:40 AM • 15823 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 15105 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 18486 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 45917 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 47310 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 45917 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 21899 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 24550 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 27195 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region caused power outages: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Khmelnytskyi region, a power transmission line was damaged, and three settlements were de-energized. A man born in 1979 died, 2 houses were destroyed, and about 20 residential buildings were damaged.

Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region caused power outages: consequences shown

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a Russian attack caused power outages in three settlements, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday on Telegram, sharing a video comment, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy attack damaged one of the power lines, three settlements are without power (as of 12:00 - ed.). But energy workers are working and this line will be energized soon. (...) I expect that this will happen in the coming hours," Tiurin said.

According to him, during the night attack, air defense forces destroyed 7 enemy cruise missiles over the region.

As reported by the State Emergency Service in the region, as a result of the Russian attack, "in the Dunaivtsi community, according to preliminary information, 2 houses were destroyed and about 20 residential buildings were damaged."

"While extinguishing a fire in a residential building, rescuers found the body of a deceased man, born in 1979. Two local residents sought medical attention, they did not require hospitalization. Psychological assistance is being provided to the victims," the report says.

The State Emergency Service also showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region.

Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack: there is a fatality and destruction20.09.25, 09:21 • 3060 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine