Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region caused power outages: consequences shown

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a Russian attack caused power outages in three settlements, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday on Telegram, sharing a video comment, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy attack damaged one of the power lines, three settlements are without power (as of 12:00 - ed.). But energy workers are working and this line will be energized soon. (...) I expect that this will happen in the coming hours," Tiurin said.

According to him, during the night attack, air defense forces destroyed 7 enemy cruise missiles over the region.

As reported by the State Emergency Service in the region, as a result of the Russian attack, "in the Dunaivtsi community, according to preliminary information, 2 houses were destroyed and about 20 residential buildings were damaged."

"While extinguishing a fire in a residential building, rescuers found the body of a deceased man, born in 1979. Two local residents sought medical attention, they did not require hospitalization. Psychological assistance is being provided to the victims," the report says.

The State Emergency Service also showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region.

