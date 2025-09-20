Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack: there is a fatality and destruction

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 14464 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 25548 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 33695 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 28488 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 35003 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 47953 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 29566 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39606 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39852 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67153 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - SybihaSeptember 19, 09:59 PM • 9560 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 14244 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 14758 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 13550 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 4866 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 14464 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 33327 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 47953 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39606 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 35003 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 33327 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 17850 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 20893 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 23425 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-21 "Grad"
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack: there is a fatality and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

As a result of an enemy attack on Khmelnytskyi region, a man born in 1979 was killed, and two others sought medical assistance. 2 houses were destroyed and about 20 residential buildings were damaged in the Dunaivtsi community.

Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack: there is a fatality and destruction

Russian troops attacked Khmelnytskyi region overnight, one person was killed and two were injured, and there is destruction, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces were working. More details on this later. As a result of the enemy attack in the Dunaivtsi community, during the extinguishing of a fire in one of the houses, the body of a deceased man, born in 1979, was found. Two local residents also sought medical assistance, without hospitalization.

- wrote Tiurin.

According to preliminary information, he said, 2 houses were destroyed, and approximately 20 residential buildings were damaged.

Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA20.09.25, 07:40 • 4992 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast