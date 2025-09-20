Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack: there is a fatality and destruction

Russian troops attacked Khmelnytskyi region overnight, one person was killed and two were injured, and there is destruction, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces were working. More details on this later. As a result of the enemy attack in the Dunaivtsi community, during the extinguishing of a fire in one of the houses, the body of a deceased man, born in 1979, was found. Two local residents also sought medical assistance, without hospitalization. - wrote Tiurin.

According to preliminary information, he said, 2 houses were destroyed, and approximately 20 residential buildings were damaged.

Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA