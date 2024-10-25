russian military received suspicion for abduction and torture of a couple in Kharkiv region
Two russian servicemen were notified of suspicion for torturing a married couple in Vovchansk in the spring of 2022. The occupiers beat and robbed the couple because of their pro-Ukrainian position.
Police officers have served suspicion notices to the russian occupiers who kidnapped and tortured a married couple in Vovchansk. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In the spring of 2022, the russian occupiers reportedly tortured and threatened to kill a couple from Vovchansk for their pro-Ukrainian position.
During the occupation of part of the Kharkiv region in March 2022, russians broke into the house of a married couple, beat them with an assault rifle and a bat, shot them in the legs and threatened to kill them for their Ukrainian position and support of the Armed Forces
Without extracting any confessions from the couple, the russians searched their house and stole one hundred thousand hryvnias.
The criminals have now been identified. They are a 42-year-old serviceman of the 71st Order of the Red Banner Brigade of the Baltic Fleet Landing Ships of the russian armed Forces from kaliningrad region and a 52-year-old head of one of the operational groups of the 5th Service of the Russian Federal Security Service from rostov-on-don.
They were served with a notice of suspicion. The defendants face up to twelve years in prison.
