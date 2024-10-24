Occupants turned residential areas of Mariupol's left bank into a desert: video
Kyiv • UNN
On the left bank of the occupied Mariupol, Russians demolished multi-storey buildings. The city council released a video of the devastated area where residential neighborhoods used to stand.
On the left bank of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians demolished multi-story buildings but did not build new ones. Now there is a "desert" there. The Mariupol City Council showed a video of what the city looks like now, UNN reports.
Instead of houses, there are wastelands. This is what the Left Bank of occupied Mariupol looks like today. Mariupol residents posted a video where you can see the area that used to be built up with high-rise buildings. Now it is a real desert
It is noted that the invaders demolished the houses, but there are no new high-rise buildings or compensation for the lost property.
The occupiers are imitating the repair of houses in Mariupol, but in reality they are laundering money. Local collaborators hire contractors to create the appearance of work, and propagandists shoot fake videos about the city's "prosperity.