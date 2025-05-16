Russian media reported that the start time of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has not been determined

Russian media reported that the start time of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has not been determined, writes UNN.

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late.

According to media reports, Ukraine has accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those held shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct talks, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump has hinted that he is ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but has dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.