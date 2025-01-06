Russian losses over the day: January 6: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1550 occupants - General Staff

Terrorists have lost 1550 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the aggressor for the period from 24.02.22 to 06.01.25:

- Personnel: 798 040 (+1550).

- Tanks: 9700 (+14).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20164 (+45).

- Artillery systems: 21665 (+65).

- RSVP: 1258 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 1034 (+2).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21625 (+178).

- Cruise missiles: 3006.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33056 (+116).

- Special equipment: 3681 (+4).

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Defense forces repel 41 attacks in Kursk region - General Staff