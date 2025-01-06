Russian losses over the day: January 6: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1550 occupants - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1,550 militants. They also destroyed 14 tanks, 45 infantry fighting vehicles and 65 enemy artillery systems.
Terrorists have lost 1550 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the aggressor for the period from 24.02.22 to 06.01.25:
- Personnel: 798 040 (+1550).
- Tanks: 9700 (+14).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20164 (+45).
- Artillery systems: 21665 (+65).
- RSVP: 1258 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 1034 (+2).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21625 (+178).
- Cruise missiles: 3006.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33056 (+116).
- Special equipment: 3681 (+4).
