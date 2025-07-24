Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: three injured reported

In Kharkiv, as a result of a double strike by Russian troops with KABs, three people are known to have been injured, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

There is confirmed information about three injured people - wrote Terekhov.

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy shelled the central part of Kharkiv - the occupiers struck with 2 KABs at the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. One of the hits was near a residential building.

One of the injured, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, is a 27-year-old woman.

