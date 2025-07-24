Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: three injured reported

$41.770.00
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 123749 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 207572 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kharkiv
Cherkasy
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
The New York Times
IRIS-T

Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: three injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

In Kharkiv, as a result of a double strike by Russian KABs on the Shevchenkivskyi district, three people were injured. Among the injured is a 27-year-old woman; one of the hits occurred near a residential building.

Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: three injured reported

In Kharkiv, as a result of a double strike by Russian troops with KABs, three people are known to have been injured, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

There is confirmed information about three injured people

- wrote Terekhov.

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy shelled the central part of Kharkiv - the occupiers struck with 2 KABs at the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. One of the hits was near a residential building.

One of the injured, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, is a 27-year-old woman.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
