Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy shipborne anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27. This happened over the Black Sea.
By the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an enemy shipborne anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27 was destroyed over the Black Sea. Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!
Addition
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine earlier today confirmed the destruction of an enemy drone control point repeater in temporarily occupied Crimea, a number of logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy manpower.