Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
12:11 PM • 754 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 1666 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 5010 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 12151 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 34241 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 67109 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 74754 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 79011 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 42619 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 39356 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5.9m/s
55%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House explains rash on Trump's neck as use of preventative creamMarch 5, 02:39 AM • 9910 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 15097 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 79545 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 8010 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 14128 views
Publications
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 5012 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 14154 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 45228 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 74754 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 79011 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 1506 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 24659 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 40830 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 44630 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 51571 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy shipborne anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27. This happened over the Black Sea.

Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of a Russian Ka-27 helicopter over the Black Sea, which the Ukrainian Navy reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

By the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an enemy shipborne anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27 was destroyed over the Black Sea. Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!

- stated the Ukrainian Navy.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine earlier today confirmed the destruction of an enemy drone control point repeater in temporarily occupied Crimea, a number of logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy manpower.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Black Sea