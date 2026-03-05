Russian Ka-27 destroyed over Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of a Russian Ka-27 helicopter over the Black Sea, which the Ukrainian Navy reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

By the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an enemy shipborne anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27 was destroyed over the Black Sea. Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! - stated the Ukrainian Navy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine earlier today confirmed the destruction of an enemy drone control point repeater in temporarily occupied Crimea, a number of logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy manpower.