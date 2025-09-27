Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there are political forces in Europe that are allegedly preparing for war against the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Reports of Ukraine preparing false-flag provocations in Europe are well-founded - he said.

Lavrov also assured that Russia never attacks civilian targets, commenting on drone incidents in European countries.

Incidents happen, but we do not direct fire at states that are members of the EU and NATO - emphasized the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He also added that Poland, according to him, does not want to discuss the facts, although it could invite Russian representatives for a meeting.

Recall

Recently, at the UN General Assembly, Lavrov assured that Russia allegedly has no intention of attacking NATO and EU countries, but immediately emphasized that NATO is allegedly trying to encircle all of Eurasia militarily.

