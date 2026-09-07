Russian forces dropped four aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, killing two people

On Monday morning, Russian invaders dropped four aerial bombs on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, hitting apartment buildings and killing two people. The Kramatorsk City Council reported this, UNN writes.

Today, September 7, at dawn, Russian forces launched a massive airstrike on the Kramatorsk community. In total, from 5:34 to 5:52 a.m., the enemy carried out four strikes using FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPC guidance kits - the statement reads.

It is reported that two strikes hit multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of the city, while another strike hit a bridge structure in the settlement of Yasnohirka.

The fall of unexploded ordnance was recorded near an apartment building in the city center.

It is also known that three multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Kramatorsk were damaged.

Two men, born in 1959 and 1980, were killed as a result of the Russian attack.

Four more Kramatorsk residents were injured: a man born in 1966 and women born in 1965, 1968, and 1947.

Relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. The consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage are being уточнені - the City Council stated.

In Kramatorsk, eVidnovlennia payments for damaged property have been suspended