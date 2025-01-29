Russian footprint at the 2025 European Championships: almost 30 Russians take part in figure skating competitions

Figure skating remains heavily influenced by Russia. Among all the participants of the current continental championships, there are 28 skaters who once represented Russia or were born there.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The European Championships will be held from January 28 to February 2 in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. The tournament will feature:

34 men (single figure skating), 31 women (single figure skating), 18 sports pairs and 30 dance duets.

In total, there are 28 skaters who once represented Russia or were born there, which is three more than last year. Among them, 16 have Russian coaches. - the publication writes.

At the same time, 14 athletes from national teams of different countries fully or partially prepared for this championship in Russia.

It is noted that the team of Georgia has the most representatives of Russia. It is about 6 skaters who are former Russians or live in Russia.

