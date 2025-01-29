Russian footprint at the 2025 European Championships: almost 30 Russians take part in figure skating competitions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71643 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92243 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106702 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109704 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129741 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103453 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134073 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103729 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113407 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102294 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 49304 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117835 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54738 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 71643 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166085 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155901 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112381 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117824 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139837 views
Russian footprint at the 2025 European Championships: almost 30 Russians take part in figure skating competitions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27834 views

The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn will be attended by 28 athletes who have previously represented Russia or were born there. 14 participants partially trained for the competition in Russia, most of them ex-Russians in the Georgian team.

Figure skating remains heavily influenced by Russia. Among all the participants of the current continental championships, there are 28 skaters who once represented Russia or were born there. 

This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The European Championships will be held from January 28 to February 2 in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. The tournament will feature:

34 men (single figure skating), 31 women (single figure skating), 18 sports pairs and 30 dance duets.

In total, there are 28 skaters who once represented Russia or were born there, which is three more than last year. Among them, 16 have Russian coaches.

- the publication writes.

At the same time, 14 athletes from national teams of different countries fully or partially prepared for this championship in Russia.

It is noted that the team of Georgia has the most representatives of Russia. It is about 6 skaters who are former Russians or live in Russia. 

We all know what's going on in Ukraine: Norwegian biathlete raises funds for Ukraine and speaks out against “neutrals”22.01.25, 18:55 • 32396 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
norwayNorway
tallinnTallinn
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising