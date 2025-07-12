Russian Federation launched an airstrike on Sumy community, two people died

Russian troops struck the Sumy community with KABs. Two civilians were killed as a result of the airstrike. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Around 13:00, the enemy attacked the territory of the Sumy community. Preliminary, two residents of one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna starostate were killed as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike. - says Hryhorov.

Houses were destroyed and damaged. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. The necessary services are working at the scene.

Recall

In the first half of 2025, 161 apartment buildings were damaged in Sumy, while in the entire year 2024, there were 19. In total, from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2025, 142 deaths and 1460 damaged buildings were recorded in Sumy.