Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 24261 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 143003 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 151295 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 149386 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 101107 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83086 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72334 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62749 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49835 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 39184 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Publications
Exclusives
Russian Federation launched an airstrike on Sumy community, two people died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

Russian troops launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy community, killing two civilians. The strike hit one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат, causing destruction to houses.

Russian Federation launched an airstrike on Sumy community, two people died

Russian troops struck the Sumy community with KABs. Two civilians were killed as a result of the airstrike. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Around 13:00, the enemy attacked the territory of the Sumy community. Preliminary, two residents of one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna starostate were killed as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike.

- says Hryhorov.

Houses were destroyed and damaged. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. The necessary services are working at the scene.

Recall

In the first half of 2025, 161 apartment buildings were damaged in Sumy, while in the entire year 2024, there were 19. In total, from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2025, 142 deaths and 1460 damaged buildings were recorded in Sumy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Sumy
