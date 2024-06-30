Russian Federation hits Kharkiv with a KAB, a fire breaks out

On Sunday, June 30, the Russian army struck Kharkiv, causing a fire in a civilian non-residential building. Preliminary, there is no information about the victims, said the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

A fire broke out in a civilian non-residential building as a result of the strike on Kharkiv. At the moment, there are no casualties. The response and inspection is ongoing - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

In turn, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, added that the Russians hit with a KAB.

"The KAB hit almost the center of the city. In a civilian enterprise. There is a fire on the spot. There are wounded," the mayor wrote.

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv.