Russian Federation hits Kharkiv with a KAB, a fire breaks out
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike on Kharkiv from a cruise missile launcher caused a fire in a civilian non-residential building.
On Sunday, June 30, the Russian army struck Kharkiv, causing a fire in a civilian non-residential building. Preliminary, there is no information about the victims, said the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
A fire broke out in a civilian non-residential building as a result of the strike on Kharkiv. At the moment, there are no casualties. The response and inspection is ongoing
In turn, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, added that the Russians hit with a KAB.
"The KAB hit almost the center of the city. In a civilian enterprise. There is a fire on the spot. There are wounded," the mayor wrote.
Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv.