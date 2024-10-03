Russian Federation conducts air strikes in Kharkiv: criminal proceedings opened

On the evening of October 2, around 23:00, enemy troops launched air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the enemy launched five guided bombs from two Su-34 aircraft. Preliminarily, these were D-30SN UMPBs traveling at a speed of 600 km/h, according to air defense systems.

Two shells hit the territory of the Dergachiv community in the suburbs of Kharkiv. Another three bombs hit the city itself.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, two hits were recorded in open ground, and in Saltivskyi district, one of the shells hit a five-story residential building.

Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene of the tragedy to record the consequences of this war crime. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Recall

As a result of the hostile attack, 10 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a three-year-old child.

Terrorists shelled Kharkiv: number of casualties increased to 10