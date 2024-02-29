Russian Federation attacked about a hundred infrastructure facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine overnight - report

Russian troops shelled 10 regions of Ukraine yesterday, attacking 72 settlements and 99 infrastructure facilities, according to the data of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for Military Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the Military Media Center, over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of 10 regions of Ukraine," the statement reads.

In total, 72 settlements and 99 infrastructure facilities were reportedly attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, SAMs, and tactical aircraft.

There are dead and wounded among the civilians, the number of victims is being clarified.

russia conducted 10 missile strikes, 105 air attacks, and 163 salvo attacks over the day