Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The largest Russian exporters, of which there are 43, were the largest Russian exporters in July this year. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Sales amounted to only $2.2 billion. This is 3.5 times less than in June ($7.6 billion) and 3.7 times less than in July 2025 ($8.1 billion).

In July 2024, this figure reached $12 billion. In 2025, the authorities seized assets worth approximately $51.5 billion. From January to August 2026, in the largest court cases alone, property worth at least $6.7 billion had already been transferred to state control - the intelligence service said in a statement.

The Foreign Intelligence Service added that, for the foreign exchange market, this means a smaller supply of currency from exporters. Since the beginning of summer 2026, the exchange rates of the dollar, euro, and yuan have risen by more than 20%. The euro exceeded 100 rubles, while the dollar approached 90 rubles.

The weakening of the ruble increases the cost of imports and creates additional inflationary pressure. For the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, this also means less room to cut rates and ease monetary policy - the statement said.

We remind you

The Central Bank of Russia sold 21.8 tonnes of gold to cover the budget deficit. Reserves are declining due to falling oil revenues and high military expenditures.