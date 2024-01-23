Russian drones continue to "nightmare" coastal settlements of Kherson region

Russian occupation drones continue to "nightmare" the coastal settlements of Kherson region. The invaders are targeting people's cars and homes. There are cases when funeral vehicles are attacked.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Russian drones continue to "nightmare" the coastal settlements of Kherson region. Only yesterday 19 strikes were recorded, and since last Monday - 108. Beryslav suffers the most. Yesterday, Russians killed a man riding a scooter in the city - Prokudin said.

He emphasized that such cases are not uncommon.

The occupiers are targeting people's cars and homes. There are even cases when funeral vehicles are attacked - Prokudin noted.

Russian troops attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, from the air at night , dropping a bomb on a store.

Occupants shelled 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, causing destruction of residential buildings - Malashko