Occupants shelled 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, causing destruction of residential buildings - Malashko

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 96433 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111106 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140931 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138195 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283257 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178220 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167221 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148843 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107131 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 89258 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41983 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63962 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51548 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 96372 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235912 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261192 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51548 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106905 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106894 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122991 views
Occupants shelled 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, causing destruction of residential buildings - Malashko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22823 views

Russian troops conducted about 150 strikes on 25 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, damaging residential buildings. Despite the artillery and air strikes, which included 36 attacks using UAVs, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army conducted almost one and a half hundred attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, including 2 air strikes on Novodarivka and 36 UAVs on Gulyaypol, Robotyno and a number of other towns and villages.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

147 attacks: racists hit 25 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region

- the statement reads.

It is stated that 109 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Huliaipil, Bilohirya, Myrne, Pryiutne, Kamianske, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Plavni and other frontline settlements.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: two killed, 28 wounded - RMA23.01.24, 08:59 • 27294 views

36 enemy UAVs attacked Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky. The occupants also carried out two air strikes on Novodarivka.

A number of damaged residential buildings are reported.

There were 7 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No casualties. 

- informs the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On January 22, the enemy attacked three communities in Mykolaiv region, resulting in one person being injured. In addition, a non-residential building caught fire due to falling rocket fragments, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Three people were injured in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of Russian missile fragments, no hits were recorded23.01.24, 09:19 • 30316 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

