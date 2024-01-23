Occupants shelled 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, causing destruction of residential buildings - Malashko

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army conducted almost one and a half hundred attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, including 2 air strikes on Novodarivka and 36 UAVs on Gulyaypol, Robotyno and a number of other towns and villages.

This is reported by UNN

147 attacks: racists hit 25 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region - the statement reads.

It is stated that 109 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Huliaipil, Bilohirya, Myrne, Pryiutne, Kamianske, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Plavni and other frontline settlements.

36 enemy UAVs attacked Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky. The occupants also carried out two air strikes on Novodarivka.

A number of damaged residential buildings are reported.

There were 7 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No casualties. - informs the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

