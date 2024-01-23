Three people were injured in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of Russian missile fragments, no hits were recorded

Three people were preliminarily injured in Kyiv region as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops and the fall of enemy missile fragments. There were no hits to residential, civilian or critical infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the KOVA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN writes.

Details

The region repelled another massive enemy attack. This morning the region was attacked by missiles. According to preliminary information, no hits to residential, civilian or critical infrastructure were recorded - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

However, there are casualties and damage as a result of falling enemy missile fragments.

"According to preliminary information, as of 8:30 a.m., three people were injured as a result of the fall of Russian missile debris. At the moment, people are being provided with first aid," said the head of the KOVA.

According to him, three high-rise buildings, private houses and outbuildings, 10 cars, a cafe were damaged in several communities, and a fire in a parking lot near one of the residential complexes is being extinguished.

All operational services are working on the ground. More detailed information on the damage and casualties will be released later, Kravchenko said.

Addendum

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, five people were killedand at least 40 others were injured in Ukraine as a result of a morning rocket attack by Russian troops.