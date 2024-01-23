Russian attack on Kharkiv: two killed, 28 wounded - RMA

Two people were killed and 28 wounded in Kharkiv as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

28 people were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv. The data is being updated. Medics continue to provide assistance. 2 women, 56 and 40 years old, unfortunately, died. - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

As the head of the Kharkiv regional police department, Serhiy Bolvinov, wrote on Facebook, "people are still trapped under the rubble of a 5-story building." "The first entrance of an apartment building has completely collapsed. Rescue operations are underway. We are working on the spot, recording the consequences," he said.

"We already know about two injured and two dead as a result of shelling of the private sector in the suburbs. Another multi-storey building caught fire after an enemy strike in another district of Kharkiv," Bolvinov said.

"The occupiers attacked only civilian infrastructure: residential buildings were destroyed, civilian cars were destroyed. Another act of terrorism!" emphasized the head of the JAC.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: the Prosecutor's Office showed video of destruction

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

Damage and fires caused by Russian army strike in Kyiv. There were reports of 9 injuries.

Also, the enemy attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv and the region, hits were recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity. In Kharkiv, there are 2 deadand 11 hospitalized injured.

In Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the Russian army attack left one dead and one injured.