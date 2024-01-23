Missile strike on Kharkiv: the Prosecutor's Office showed video of destruction

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak showed a video of the aftermath of an enemy strike on Kharkiv, UNN reports.

Details

Video shows multi-storey buildings damaged as a result of the Russian attack, and a fire is burning.

"Kharkiv. We are not just a "fortress". We need weapons!" Yermak signed the video.

Addendum

In Kharkiv, as a result of a morning strike by Russian troops, the entrance of an apartment building was completely destroyed, and the rubble is being dismantled to find people under it.

Two people were killedas a result of the morning missile attack on Kharkiv region by Russia. 11 people were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.