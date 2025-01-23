Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: what was damaged

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99468 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101463 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109418 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133313 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136617 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103813 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113461 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121027 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115892 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43514 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 99468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136617 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157755 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43428 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121027 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140681 views
Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: what was damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33133 views

Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over Kyiv region. The falling debris damaged 4 private houses, a cafe, a car and the power grid, with no casualties.

Today, January 23, Russian troops conducted another drone strike on Kyiv region, damaging 4 private houses, a cafe, a car and power grids, no one was injured, according to the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk and the regional police department in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, our region was attacked by enemy UAVs again. Air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," said Kalashnyk.

According to him, the falling debris of downed enemy targets in one of the settlements damaged 4 private houses, a car, a power line and a cafe building.

"As of 8:40 a.m., four private houses, a car, a cafe building and a fence were damaged in one of the districts. There is no information on casualties," the regional police confirmed, showing the consequences of the enemy strike.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

