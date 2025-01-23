Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: what was damaged

Today, January 23, Russian troops conducted another drone strike on Kyiv region, damaging 4 private houses, a cafe, a car and power grids, no one was injured, according to the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk and the regional police department in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, our region was attacked by enemy UAVs again. Air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," said Kalashnyk.

According to him, the falling debris of downed enemy targets in one of the settlements damaged 4 private houses, a car, a power line and a cafe building.

"As of 8:40 a.m., four private houses, a car, a cafe building and a fence were damaged in one of the districts. There is no information on casualties," the regional police confirmed, showing the consequences of the enemy strike.